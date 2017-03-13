How to make six figures racing drones

And while the sport hasn't reached a critical mass of popularity, the DRL is starting to make headway. The season broadcasts on Sky Sports in the U.K. and on ESPN in the U.S. starting in June 2017. The company has also had to invent new cameras to capture the high speed flying devices, which provides the league with an additional revenue stream.

About 28.2 million viewers tuned in on ESPN during the first season in 2016, and the league was able to bring in Bud Light, Allianz and Toy State as sponsors. The winner of the league last year scored a $100,000 contract for the 2017 season, while a pilot who won an online drone flight simulation contest got $75,000 to fly the Bud Light drone.

"It's allowed [pilots] to quit their jobs and do what they do full time," Horbaczewski said.