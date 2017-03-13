The 2 mental shifts highly successful people make

However, Gilbert is different from most, because, as she explains in her TED talk, she continued forward in spite of her success. In order to do so, she forced herself to fail a few times — just to "get it out of her system." Once she did this, her emotional blocks were gone and she was able to continue her creative career.

The foundation of the second shift is transcending your own independence, wherein your thinking stretches far beyond yourself. Thus, the second shift begins with 10x thinking and subsequently requires you build a team/network that brings your ideas into physical form.

In this article, I explain the process of experiencing the first and second shift.

Let's begin:

Shift 1: The power of choice

The following are the core components of your mental model after you've experienced the first shift:

You are responsible

"If it is to be, it is up to me." — William H. Johnsen, famed African-American painter

In order to make the first shift, you must go from an external locus of control to an internal locus of control. This is the scientific way of saying: You stop playing the victim to external circumstances and take responsibility for your life.

You are responsible for how you respond to life. No longer do you impulsively react. No longer do you blame others for any lack on your part.

You are 100% responsible for your marriage, for example. None of this 50/50 business. It's all on you. If it fails, it was your fault. You made choices and now there are consequences. Of course others may be involved, but you can't blame them for your choices.

In the book, Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win, authors Jocko Willink and Leif Babin explain this level of responsibility as fundamental to true leadership. Hence, there are no bad teams, only bad leaders. Any negative outcomes of a team operation fall square on the leader. Any positive outcomes, conversely, are awarded primarily to the team.

Self-leadership, similarly, involves the same level of responsibility. If something doesn't work out, who (or what) do you blame? If anything but yourself, you'll remain hostage to things outside your control.

Every choice has a cost and consequence

"Free-will" doesn't exist.

You aren't "free" to act however you want, unless you're willing to accept the consequences of those actions. As Stephen R. Covey explains, "We control our actions, but the consequences that flow from those actions are controlled by principles."

The only way to avoid negative consequences, then, is to understand the principles governing natural consequences. Hence, highly successful people are continually learning and striving to better understand the world around them.

You can't be free to act if you don't understand the consequences of your behavior. Ignorance is not bliss, but bondage to negative consequences without understanding the source and reason for those consequences. Combine this ignorance with a victim mentality and you have a destructive cocktail.