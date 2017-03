Nearly every professional has experienced the fear and humiliation of making a big mistake at work.

But according to best-selling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, it's not the mistake that could break your career — it's how you handle it.

"Everybody screws up sometimes," Welch says. "You lose a big client. You hire the wrong person. You miss a deadline for getting a product to market."

"It is not fatal unless you think it is."

So how do you bounce back from a major screwup?