The big winner at SXSW this year wasn't an app: It was a mattress company

The annual South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, has catapulted various apps to stardom, although they haven't always lasted much longer than that.

In 2007, Twitter took off there. In 2009, it was Foursquare's turn; in 2015, Meerkat (which only lasted about a year and a half).

But this year, it wasn't an app that got people talking. It was mattress company Casper.

During the event, tech and advertising executives were lauding the e-commerce mattress company for its smart business practices, including clever marketing campaigns and ease of purchase. But mostly, Casper became a status symbol of sorts. People who owned one kept humble-bragging about having it at home.

One person vividly recounted the day the mattress was shipped to them in a tinier-than-expected, extremely heavy box, while another admitted he threw away his still OK Sealy Posturepedic to exchange it for a Casper. One of the selling points of the smart tiny home Kasita is it comes equipped with a Casper mattress.



"We've always considered ourselves a tech company," Gabriel Flateman, Casper co-founder and chief technology officer, told CNBC. "We saw an opportunity to bring tech innovation to an industry that has seen little of it in decades."

Casper's rep this year was cemented when the company found a clever way to market itself — and in the process save the day for attendees stranded in Austin.