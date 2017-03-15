Cramer Remix: Here’s what Cramer has to tell you about the banks

As policymakers in Washington continue to debate the future of health care, Cramer looked into health-care stocks that could make good long-term plays if repealing and replacing Obamacare fails.

The "Mad Money" host pointed to diabetes as one of the biggest risks in an increasingly stay-at-home economy and picked Dexcom, Insulet, and Eli Lilly as his favorite diabetes-battling stocks. Dexcom and Insulet both make devices to help diabetes patients, and pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly has a well-developed diabetes franchise with more treatments in the pipeline.

"Treating diabetes is going to be a huge story for many years to come, which is why I want to give you multiple ways to play it," Cramer said. "DexCom and Insulet both have exciting technology, although I prefer DexCom here, and Eli Lilly has the best diabetes franchise of all the big pharma names and is certainly the most stable way to invest in this terrible but long-lasting trend."

Finally, Cramer said that FANG stocks are even stronger than when he first came up with the acronym, which is surprising considering how hard it often is for tech stocks to consistently top the charts.

That may be because Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet are all expanding and innovating beyond their original business models.

Facebook and Alphabet's Google are dominating advertising, and Alphabet is leading in the self-driving car space. Alphabet's power in the areas of data hosting and online video is only growing. Meanwhile, Amazon's delivery business is a force to be reckoned with, and Netflix's international growth potential is more promising than some expected.

In Cramer's Lightning Round, two software stocks worried the "Mad Money" host:

Criteo: "I think the stock's had an amazing run, but you know what that says to me? Don't buy. As a matter of fact, I would ka-ching, ka-ching, given the fact that … you don't want to be against Google and Facebook. Actually, more Google. They do good search management, I do like the company, but the stock's moved too much. Let's leave it that way."

Tableau Software: "No, no, no, no, no, no, no. It's a faux cloud company, frankly. I'm not there for that one."