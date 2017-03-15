Here's why your kids need to know how much you're leaving them

Surprise! You're in the will.

Even though more than two-thirds of parents and adult children say they've had family talks about end-of-life planning decisions, key details are still often left unsaid, according to a new report from Ameriprise Financial.

The financial services firm polled 2,700 Americans, ages 25 to 70 and with at least $25,000 in investable assets, in November and December.

Oddly, families rarely talk numbers. Only 21 percent of parents expecting to leave an inheritance to their children have told them how much they will receive, according to the report.

"That can lead to some unaligned expectations," said Marcy Keckler, vice president of financial advice strategy at Ameriprise Financial.

Half of the survey respondents who have received an inheritance said they got less than $100,000; only 28 percent expect an inheritance of that size. The majority expected to receive more than $100,000.