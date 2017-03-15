Watch: Trump holds rally in Tennessee

[The stream is slated to start at 7:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



President Donald Trump holds a rally in Tennessee on Wednesday, returning to the campaign platform where he frequently made unpredictable and off-the-cuff remarks.

Trump speaks in Nashville as his agenda faces pressure in the early days of his administration. Republicans are trying to rally support for the House GOP bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, which faces enough opposition within the party to threaten its passage without major changes.

The president has also recently played defense over his allegation that President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower before the 2016 election, which he offered without evidence. Key members of Congress said Wednesday they have not seen evidence to back the claim.

Those and other topics could come up in Trump's riffs during the rally.

