Hacked McDonald's Twitter account blasts Trump in tweet

The tweet called Trump a "disgusting excuse of a President" and said that it wanted former President Barack Obama back in the the White House. It also poked fun at the size of Trump's hands.

"Twitter notified us that our account was compromised," McDonald's said in a statement. "We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this."

The hacking comes just one day after hundreds of Twitter accounts including Justin Beiber's and Forbes were hacked.

While companies like Wendy's and Denny's have been known for their edgy and controversial social media strategies, McDonald's has been more reserved in its posts. The company focuses on promoting its food and business practices.