Real estate wasn't always part of the plan for Sidney Torres.

"I thought I wanted to be in the music business," he tells CNBC. But after a brief stint as Lenny Kravitz's personal assistant, Torres changed course.

He started working for a construction company making $40,000 a year. It was then that, with help from his grandmother, he bought his first property in an up-and-coming neighborhood in his hometown of New Orleans.