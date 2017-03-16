These budget cuts could be politically costly for the Trump administration

At a time with many states struggling to balance their budgets, the loss of these grants will further widen funding gaps for both Republicans and Democrats. As of the last election, Republicans control 32 of the nation's state legislatures.

Despite the popularity of the program with state and local officials, the Trump administration argues that the $150 billion that has been spent during the program's lifetime could be better spent elsewhere.

"The program is not well-targeted to the poorest populations and has not demonstrated results," the Trump budget proposal said.

To win approval of the proposed $3 billion in annual cuts to the program, the Trump administration will have to convince a majority of the Senate to go along with the plan.

But Republican senators will likely face strong resistance from state and local officials, especially in states like Texas, Arizona, Louisiana and Alabama, which were among the program's biggest beneficiaries in the latest fiscal year.