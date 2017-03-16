These budget cuts could be politically costly for the Trump administration

President Donald Trump's proposed budget — slashing more than $50 billion in spending on nondefense programs — is likely to spark strong political opposition from Democrats.
"President Trump is not making anyone more secure with a budget that hollows out our economy and endangers working families," Nancy Pelosi, House minority leader (D-California), told reporters Thursday. "Throwing billions at defense while ransacking America's investments in jobs, education, clean energy and lifesaving medical research will leave our nation weakened."