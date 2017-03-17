9 things to do to get that big promotion

We all want to move up, or ahead, in our careers. Depending on your chosen profession, moving up can take many steps, but it is usually dependent on getting multiple promotions over the years. So how do you make yourself the top choice when promotion time comes?

None of these techniques require buying gifts or putting in an inordinate amount of overtime, either. And they may even help you enjoy your work more.

1. Believe in yourself and what you're doing



It doesn't matter if you are in accounts receivable or the top salesperson for your company. When you believe in yourself and the contribution you make to the company, it shows, and people will pick up on that. Believing in yourself helps build your assurance in your work, and when you are confident in what you do, your productivity soars.

2. Be positive and engaged



This doesn't mean you have to show a happy face all the time, but it does mean you should be approachable and knowledgeable about your duties and responsibilities. The more positive you are, the more it encourages others around you to be upbeat too. When you create that kind of atmosphere at work, it will be noticed by the boss.

3. Focus on solving problems, not whining about them



The more people complain about a problem, the less gets done about it. It's the law of diminishing returns. Take a step back and think of innovative ways address the issue.