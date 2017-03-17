VISIT CNBC.COM

9 things to do to get that big promotion

Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute and Steve Carell as Michael Scott on The Office.
NBC | Getty Images
We all want to move up, or ahead, in our careers. Depending on your chosen profession, moving up can take many steps, but it is usually dependent on getting multiple promotions over the years. So how do you make yourself the top choice when promotion time comes?

None of these techniques require buying gifts or putting in an inordinate amount of overtime, either. And they may even help you enjoy your work more.

1. Believe in yourself and what you're doing

It doesn't matter if you are in accounts receivable or the top salesperson for your company. When you believe in yourself and the contribution you make to the company, it shows, and people will pick up on that. Believing in yourself helps build your assurance in your work, and when you are confident in what you do, your productivity soars.

2. Be positive and engaged

This doesn't mean you have to show a happy face all the time, but it does mean you should be approachable and knowledgeable about your duties and responsibilities. The more positive you are, the more it encourages others around you to be upbeat too. When you create that kind of atmosphere at work, it will be noticed by the boss.

3. Focus on solving problems, not whining about them

The more people complain about a problem, the less gets done about it. It's the law of diminishing returns. Take a step back and think of innovative ways address the issue.

4. Reach out

Talk to others, too, as you go about solving significant problems. When you create consensus, everything goes faster and more smoothly. Plus, people begin regarding you as a "go-to" person when there's an issue, which is key to getting more responsibility.

5. Keep an eye on your boss

The more you are aware of what your boss needs, the better your chances are of being noticed. This doesn't mean you have to suck up to the boss. It just means being indispensable, someone who gets things done without, or before, being asked.

6. Don't complain

The more you badmouth a person or situation, the more you develop a rep for being negative. Complainers do not get promoted, no matter the validity of their complaints. If you don't like something, work to change it instead.

7. Request performance feedback

Asking for constructive criticism shows that you are interested in being an excellent performer, and that you care. Nothing indicates that you should be promoted more readily than your asking to be evaluated on your work.

8. Treat everyone at work dignity and respect

Sometimes it's hard, but it is essential: From the most unreliable delivery person to the most curmudgeonly IT guy, disengage your personal feelings and be polite and genuine. This is a behavior that will again draw attention to your positive work attitude and productivity. Nasty people are their own worst enemy; don't let them suck you in.

9. Maintain your composure in a crisis

When you show that you can handle chaos, you win points. The boss needs people who can perform in good times and during high-pressure moments.

No matter your age or skill-set, follow these nine rules of getting noticed for promotion, and you will climb the ladder faster than you thought possible.

Rhett Power is the co-founder of Wild Creations and the author of "The Entrepreneurs Book of Actions."

