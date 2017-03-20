Futures point to lower open on Wall Street ahead of Fed speak

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday as traders eye speeches from Federal Reserve officials and digest comments on global trade.

Finance ministers and central bank governors of the G-20 failed to agree on a joint communication that supported free and open trade.

Monday will also kick off a week packed with speeches from Fed officials, including Chicago Fed President Charles Evans. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is also scheduled to speak with CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

On the data front, Monday will see the release of the Chicago Fed National Activity Index at 8.30 a.m ET.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.19 percent lower on Monday. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.4 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.35 percent lower.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.24 a barrel on Monday morning, down 1 percent, while U.S. crude was around $48.13 a barrel, down 1.33 percent.

This followed news of rising U.S. drilling activity and stable output figures from OPEC countries despite their deal to freeze production.

