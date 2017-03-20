Rep Trey Gowdy grills FBI's Comey on wiretapping, Russia

South Carolina Representative Trey Gowdy grilled FBI Director James Comey on Monday.

The House Intelligence Committee heard Comey's testimony in regard to allegations made by President Donald Trump that President Obama wiretapped him and the extent of Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election.

A transcript of the exchange follows.

﻿Rep. Gowdy: Thank you, Mr. Chairman. Director Comey, you and I were discussing the felonious dissemination of classified material during the last round. Is there an exception in the law for current or former U.S. officials who request anonymity?

Director Comey: To release classified information?

﻿Gowdy: Yes, sir.

Comey: No.

﻿Gowdy: Is there an exception in the law for reporters who want to break a story?

Comey: Well, that's a harder question, as to whether a reporter incurs criminal liability by publishing classified information, and one probably beyond my ken. I'm not as good a lawyer as Mr. Schiff said I used to be.



Gowdy: Well, I don't know about that, but the statute does use the word publish, doesn't it?

Comey: It does, but that's a question I know the Department of Justice has struggled with through administration after administration.

Gowdy: I know the department struggled with it, the fourth circuit struggled with it, lots of people struggled with it, but you're not aware of an exception in the current dissemination of classified information statute that carves out an exception for reporters?

Comey: No, I'm not aware of anything carved out in the statute. I don't think a reporter's been prosecuted, certainly in my lifetime, no.

Gowdy: Well, there have been a lot of statutes at bar in this investigation for which no one's ever been prosecuted or convicted, and that does not keep people from discussing those statutes, namely, the Logan Act. In theory, how would reporters know a U.S. citizen made a telephone call to an agent of a foreign power?

Comey: How would they know legally?

Gowdy: Yes.

Comey: If it was declassified and then discussed in a judicial proceeding or a congressional hearing, something like that.

Gowdy: And assume none of those facts are at play, how would they know?

Comey: Someone told them who shouldn't have told them.

Gowdy: How would a reporter know about the existence of intercepted phone calls?

Comey: Same thing. In a legitimate way, through an appropriate proceeding where there's been declassification, and any other way in an illegitimate way.

Gowdy: How would reporters know if a transcript existed of an intercepted communication?

Comey: Same answer. The only legitimate way would be through a proceeding, appropriate proceeding. The illegitimate way would be somebody told them who shouldn't have told them.

Gowdy: What does the term mask mean in the concept of FISA and other surveillance programs?

Comey: As Director Rogers explained, it's our practice, approved by the FISA court, of removing the names of U.S. persons to protect their privacy and their identity, unless it hits certain exceptions. So, masking means, as Mike Rogers said, I'll often see an intelligence report from NSA that will say, U.S. person number one, U.S. person number two, U.S. person number three and there's no further identification on the document.





Gowdy: Admiral Rogers said that there are 20 people within the NSA that are part of the unmasking process. How many people within the FBI are part of the unmasking process?

Comey: I don't know for sure as I sit here. Surely more, given the nature of the FBI's work. We come into contact with U.S. persons a whole lot more than the NSA does because we may be conducting — we only conduct our operations in the United States to collect electronic surveillance, to conduct electronic surveillance — so I can find out the exact number. I don't know it as I sit here.

Gowdy: Well, I think, Director Comey, given the fact that you and I agree this is critical, vital, indispensable — a similar program is coming up for reauthorization this fall with a pretty strong headwind right now — it would be nice to know the universe of people who have the power to unmask a U.S. citizen's name, because that might provide something of a roadmap to investigate who might have actually disseminated a masked U.S. citizen's name.

Comey: Sure. The number is relevant. What I hope the U.S., the American people will realize is the number's important, but the culture behind it is, in fact, more important, the training, the rigor, the discipline. We are obsessive about FISA in the FBI for reasons I hope make sense to this committee, but we are — everything that's FISA has to be labeled in such a way to warn people, this is FISA, we treat this in a special way. So, we can get you the number, but I want to assure you, the culture of the FBI and the NSA around how we treat U.S. person information is obsessive, and I mean that in a good way.

Gowdy: Director Comey, I am not arguing with you, and I do agree the culture is important, but if there are 100 people who have the ability to unmask and the knowledge of a previously masked name, then that's 100 different potential sources of investigation. And the smaller the number is, the easier your investigation is. So, the number is relevant. I concede the culture is relevant. NSA, FBI, what other U.S. government agencies have the authority to unmask a U.S. citizen's name?

Comey: I think all agencies that collect information pursuant to FISA have what are called standard minimization procedures, which are approved by the FISA court that govern how they will treat U.S. person information. So, I know the NSA does, I know the CIA does, obviously the FBI does. I don't know for sure beyond that.

Gowdy: How about the department of — how about main justice?

Comey: Main justice I think does have standard minimization procedures.

Gowdy: All right, so that's four. The NSA, FBI, CIA, main justice. Does the White House have the authority to unmask a U.S. citizen's name?

Comey: I think other elements of the government that are consumers of our products can ask the collectors to unmask. The unmasking resides with those who collected the information. And so, if Mike Rogers' folks collected something and they sent it to me in a report and it says, "U.S. person number one," and it's important for the FBI to know who that is, our request will go back to them. The White House can make similar requests of the FBI or of NSA, but they can't on their — they don't on their own collect, so they can't on their own unmask. [To person offscreen] I got that about right?

Unknown person offscreen: Yeah, that's correct.

Gowdy: So I guess what I'm getting at, Director Comey, is you say it's vital, you say it's critical, you say it's indispensable. We both know it's a threat to the reauthorization of 702 later on this fall, and oh, by the way, it's also a felony punishable by up to 10 years. So, how would you begin your investigation, assuming for the sake of argument that a U.S. citizen's name appeared in the "Washington Post" and "The New York Times" unlawfully? Where would you begin that investigation?

Comey: Well, I'm not going to talk about any particular investigation —

Gowdy: That's why I said in theory.

The source of this transcript is closed captioning.

