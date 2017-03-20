Watch: FBI's Comey and NSA's Rogers testify at House hearing on Russia

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



The directors of the FBI and National Security Agency could provide more answers on the extent of Russian influence in the 2016 U.S. election in a rare public hearing Monday.

FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Michael Rogers will testify before the House Intelligence Committee amid its ongoing investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the contest. The U.S. intelligence community has accused Moscow of trying to influence the election, saying it initially wanted to derail then-candidate Hillary Clinton and then developed a preference for Trump.

The Trump administration has denied that the president's campaign cooperated with Russia before the election. Comey and Rogers' testimony may cast more light on any ties.

Comey is also expected to answer questions about Trump's claim that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower ahead of the election, which top bipartisan lawmakers on the House and Senate intelligence committees have said they see no evidence to support. The FBI chief reportedly asked the Justice Department to refute the accusation.

Trump blamed Democrats on Monday for stirring concerns about Russia, but top Republican lawmakers John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio, among others, have publicly said they want to find out more about Russia's role in the election.

The top Republican and Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee differed in public statements on the evidence of collusion Sunday. Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Fox News that he saw no information to show collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

However, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told "Meet the Press" he saw "circumstantial evidence of collusion" and direct evidence of "deception."

Accusations of Russia connections have dogged the Trump administration since he took office in January. His first National Security advisor, Michael Flynn, resigned last month following revelations that he misled White House officials about whether he discussed sanctions on Russia in conversations with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S., before Trump took office. The Obama administration brought those sanctions in response to the alleged meddling.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions then recused himself from any investigations into the Trump campaign following accusations that he misled senators about his contact with Kislyak during his January confirmation hearing. Sessions, a former senator and Trump campaign advisor, admitted that he met with the ambassador during the campaign but said he did so in his capacity as a lawmaker.