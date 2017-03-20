Stocks trade mostly lower amid Fed speak deluge; energy and financials lag

U.S. equities slipped on Monday as investors turned their eyes to comments from several Federal Reserve officials.



The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 15 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent, with financials and energy leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite pulled back 0.1 percent.

"Investors want to know what the Fed has to say about the next rate hike," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments. "That's going to be the headline this week."

The U.S. central bank raised interest rates for the second time in three months last week, but the "dot plot" that shows each member's expectations for where rates will be in coming years changed little from the last meeting.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari spoke with CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday, saying he voted against a rate hike last week because he wanted to see more inflation in the U.S.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is also scheduled to speak with CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is scheduled to deliver a speech Monday afternoon.