Stocks trade mostly lower amid Fed speak deluge; energy and financials lag

    U.S. equities slipped on Monday as investors turned their eyes to comments from several Federal Reserve officials.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 15 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent, with financials and energy leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite pulled back 0.1 percent.

    "Investors want to know what the Fed has to say about the next rate hike," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments. "That's going to be the headline this week."

    The U.S. central bank raised interest rates for the second time in three months last week, but the "dot plot" that shows each member's expectations for where rates will be in coming years changed little from the last meeting.

    Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari spoke with CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday, saying he voted against a rate hike last week because he wanted to see more inflation in the U.S.

    Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is also scheduled to speak with CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is scheduled to deliver a speech Monday afternoon.

    Treasurys traded mixed, with the short-term two-year note yield slipping to 1.31 percent and the benchmark 10-year note yield holding flat at 2.499 percent.

    Investors also kept an eye on oil prices, as prices were pressured by rising inventories.

    "Sure, there's a lot of supply, but what about demand? If demand is waning, that could be trouble for the market," said 50 Park's Sarhan.

    U.S. crude futures for April delivery fell 1.21 percent to $48.19 per barrel.

    Overseas, European equities traded mostly lower after the G-20 failed to agree on a joint communication that supported free and open trade.

    Meanwhile, the pound slipped against the dollar after UK Prime Minister Theresa May's office announced the country will trigger Article 50 to exit the European Union on March 29.

    "The country is divided and this is the biggest task that currently rests in her hands. Theresa May is going to start touring the UK in an attempt to bring the country together and create more support for Article 50," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets, in a note.

    —CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    Monday

    1:10 p.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans

    Tuesday

    Earnings: FedEx, Nike, Petrobras, General Mills, Lennar, Lands' End

    8:30 a.m. Current account

    8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed manufacturing

    12:00 p.m Kansas City Fed President Esther George

    6:00 p.m. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Tencent, Winnebago, Five Below, Acushnet
    9::00 a.m. FHFA home prices

    10:00 a.m. Existing home sales

    Thursday

    Earnings: Conagra, Scholastic, KB Home, Accenture, GameStop, Shoe Carnival, Micron

    8:30 a.m. Initial claims

    8:45 a.m. Fed chair Janet Yellen makes opening remarks at Strong Foundations Conference

    10:00 a.m. New home sales

    12:30 p.m. Minnepolis Fed President Neel Kashkari at Strong Foundations Conference

    7:00 p.m. Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan

    Friday

    Earnings: Finish Line

    8:30 a.m. Durable goods

    8:45 a.m. Chicago Fed's Evans

    9:05 a.m. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard

    9:45 a.m. Manufacturing PMI

    10:00 a.m. New York Fed President William Dudley

