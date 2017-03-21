Anthony Bourdain was 10 years behind on his taxes—here's what happens if you don't pay yours

Before Anthony Bourdain's career took off with his best-selling memoir, "Kitchen Confidential," the chef had zero savings and hadn't filed taxes in a decade.
"In my daily life, the goal was to muffle the anxiety that I'd feel as I tried to drift off to sleep knowing that, at any point, what little money I had in my bank account could be garnished by the IRS," he tells Laurie Woolever of Wealthsimple, an online investing service.
A risky career shift changed Bourdain's approach to money and after that he became, he says, "very careful about the decisions I make every day." He called up the IRS and his credit card company, paid what he owed, and since, has been "fanatical" about never owing anyone money.