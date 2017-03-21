Border adjustment tax could crush millions of businesses, retailers fear

While the battle over tax reform continues in Washington, some small businesses that import goods from overseas are focused on a key proposal in the House Republican blueprint, the controversial border adjustment tax, or BAT, which levies a 20 percent tax on imports. Certain retailers who rely on getting their goods from overseas are dreading the possible repercussions.

Ledbury, based in Richmond, Virginia, imports 98 percent of its high-end men's shirts from Europe. It does about $10 million a year in business, but the BAT might mean it would have to raise prices or cut workers' hours.

The company is currently reinvesting its capital back into the business in order to continue growing. It retails imported shirts starting at $145 and bespoke shirts made in the U.S. beginning at $225.

"For a business like ours that is running [to] break even, it's going to have negative impacts. I would say this is absolutely the wrong thing to be doing right now — we are in a challenging time, particularly in the retail business," says Paul Trible, CEO of Ledbury. The company already pays more than 19 percent in duties on the cotton shirts it imports. Shifting production to the U.S. would be too costly, while moving to an Asian manufacturer would affect quality, Trible argues.