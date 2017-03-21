Elon Musk’s brother is waging war on America's food system—here’s what he eats instead

In many ways, Kimbal Musk shares his brother Elon Musk's determination to improve humanity.

Elon, 45, is the CEO of tech giants Tesla and SpaceX. He is pioneering zero-emission travel and working towards colonizing Mars.

Kimbal, 44, is the founder of casual dining upstart The Kitchen, and he is working to improve nutrition by expanding healthy and affordable dining options across the country.

"[My brother] told me it was crazy to get into the food business; I told him it was crazy to get into the space business," Kimbal jokes. "It's working out fine."

The less-public Musk brother, who sits on the boards of Tesla and Chipotle, has quietly been scaling his passion project with two concepts: His high-end restaurant The Kitchen, based in Boulder, Colo., and his chain Next Door, made up of affordable farm-to-table restaurants.

In January, he announced plans to bring well priced, locally sourced options to America's heartland by opening 50 new restaurants by 2020.