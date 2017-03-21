Uber says it's trying to improve relations with angry drivers

Uber is feeling the heat from angry drivers.

In a conference call with reporters on Tuesday that focused mostly on the company's diversity efforts and its search for a chief operating officer, Rachel Holt, a regional general manager, said the company is addressing a rising level of discontent among drivers.

Declining fares that benefit riders have long made it difficult for drivers to make money. Holt said that Uber is fixing a bug that reduces pay to drivers when a passenger cancels a ride mid-route and is tweaking its rating system so that drivers aren't unfairly suspended.

"We need to give drivers a say in fare adjustments," Holt said. They should be "fully compensated for their time."

Uber, the $68 billion ride-hailing service, has been a house of controversy this year, beset my sexual harassment claims, rapid turnover among executives and CEO Travis Kalanick's previous ties to President Donald Trump's economic advisory council. Last month, Bloomberg published a video of Kalanick arguing with a driver, who was complaining that the precipitous drop in fares was causing him to lose money.