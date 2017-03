Success often comes from determination and a deeply held conviction in your own ability.

For these six self-made, blue-collar millionaires, the path to wealth may have been different, but the mentality was the same: They all believed strongly in themselves. They felt certain that eventually, with enough time and hard work, they were capable of building successful companies.

And they were.

Dru Riess and Ray Salinas turned an old, dirty printing press in a barn into a $25 million business