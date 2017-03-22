Champion power-lifter recommends this simple strategy to build discipline

When starting any new project, job, or career, the one thing most people have at the outset is motivation. But motivation can fade over time. What you really need for long-term success is discipline.

So says Jim Wendler, a former college football player who turned to power-lifting and coaching. He has squatted 1,000 pounds in competition. His 5/3/1 strength program has been taught to millions of athletes around the country, and his books have sold over 547,000 copies.



Wendler insists you can train yourself to have better discipline, and that can help in all areas of your life. You do it by starting small. "Every day you just write down three things you know you're probably going to do," Wendler tells CNBC, "and once you do it, you check it off."

"It gives you enormous satisfaction to check it off, even if it's brushing your teeth and making your bed," he says.