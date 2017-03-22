If it weren't for Nike, the Dow would be positive right now

Shares of Dow component Nike fell more than 5 percent Wednesday, dragging the index into negative territory by late-morning trade.

The stock was trading under $55 per share and accounted for 23 points off the Dow Jones industrial average Wednesday morning, while the index traded about 7 points lower.

Nike reported third-quarter earnings after the bell Tuesday where profits outpaced Wall Street's expectations, but revenue fell short of estimates.

Shares of the athletic footwear and apparel company closed down a little more than 1 percent Tuesday, before extending their declines after hours once management began its conference call.