World looks to China for growth but it has its own problems at home





BOAO, China — China sought to expand its influence and clout over a four-day conference this week as it promised world and business leaders that it will keep its doors open even as the world's second-largest economy undertakes its own market and financial reform.

"China's door to the world is always open and will become increasingly open with progress," Chinese Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli said at the opening of the Boao Forum on Saturday.

He also stated China's commitment to opening up access to foreign investment and various industries while remaining a force for peace and stability in the world.

People's Bank of China's Governor Zhou Xiaochuan meanwhile said globalization is a reality and not a choice for nations.