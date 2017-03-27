4 self-made millionaires share their No. 1 strategy for building wealth

The wealthiest people focus on earning.

"While world-class thinkers understand the importance of saving and investing, they direct their mental energy toward accumulating wealth through serving people and solving problems," writes self-made millionaire Steve Siebold in "How Rich People Think," which he wrote after studying millionaires for over 25 years.

Here are four strategies to build wealth from self-made millionaires who have done it.

1. Develop multiple streams of income

"You won't get rich without multiple flows of income," says self-made millionaire Grant Cardone, who was deep in debt before reaching seven figures. "That starts with the income you currently have. Increase that income and start adding multiple flows.

"You want what are called symbiotic flows. Do not just add disconnected flows. Instead, find other ways you can add income to the job you already have. My video guy does advertising for me — and after proving himself, he started making advertisements for those connected to me. He didn't start a doughnut shop."