The destruction in the 'Fast and Furious' movies would have cost more than $500m in real life

Let's be honest: If the "Fast and Furious" series were real life, the team would have demolished many of our cities and caused insurance companies and taxpayers a pretty penny.

In case you were wondering what the price tag would theoretically be, Insure the Gap, which is run by Halo Insurance Services, watched all seven movies to figure out the total cost. (No word if they included the short films.)

The tally came up to $527 million in damaged property. Considering the eighth and not-yet-final installment "The Fate of the Furious" is coming out on April 14 and takes place in New York, the costs will only increase.



It also discovered:

