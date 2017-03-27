The destruction in the 'Fast and Furious' movies would have cost more than $500m in real life

Let's be honest: If the "Fast and Furious" series were real life, the team would have demolished many of our cities and caused insurance companies and taxpayers a pretty penny.
In case you were wondering what the price tag would theoretically be, Insure the Gap, which is run by Halo Insurance Services, watched all seven movies to figure out the total cost. (No word if they included the short films.)
The tally came up to $527 million in damaged property. Considering the eighth and not-yet-final installment "The Fate of the Furious" is coming out on April 14 and takes place in New York, the costs will only increase.
It also discovered:
- 169 regular cars were damaged, 142 regular cars were destroyed and 37 "special" cars — including custom cars, helicopters and, at one point, a tank — were destroyed. Let's also not forget that the upcoming trailer for "The Fate of the Furious" features a submarine, which we are betting will also be wrecked.
- The most expensive car that was destroyed was a Lykan Hypersport by W Motors during "Furious 7." (Spoiler alert: It was used to jump buildings in Abu Dhabi.) It costs about $3.5 million.
- 53 buildings were damaged, 31 buildings were destroyed and an additional 432 items were damaged.
- Though Dom (Vin Diesel) and his crew are superhuman wrecking machines for the good guys, they caused way more financial damage than the bad guys.
- So far, villain Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) has caused the most mayhem of any individual. During his opening sequence in "Furious 7," he blasted his way through a hospital — and he didn't stop there. He is responsible for $187 million in damages to date.
- As the stakes got higher throughout the film series, so did the total cost of damages. However, since the films are not in chronological order, it could be argued that the team got less reckless over time.
You can check out the full infographics on Insure the Gap.
Correction: This story originally miscalculated the damages. They're over $500 million.