Speaking at an event organised by local research center ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, formerly the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies, Hollande stressed that compliance with international order was the best solution to protectionism.

"Instead of closing down borders or building walls, we need a regulated globalization based on the sovereignty of nations and the strength of international organizations, especially the United Nations," he said. "This temptation to look inwards is not only dangerous, but it leads to a dead end."

While he was careful not to name names, politicians such as President Donald Trump and French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen likely came to mind for audience members. Trump has laid out plans for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, while Le Pen has predicted the European Union's demise as she calls for France to exit the regional bloc.

Hollande did not discuss his country's presidential election at the Monday event.

Economics aside, prioritizing the international order is important for the global fight on terrorism, he said.

"Terrorists can use people's fears to impose solutions that are contrary to our interests. This is the temptation of looking inward and it can have heavy consequences for big democracies."

Over the past two years, more than 230 people have died in Francedue to attacks linked to the militant group Islamic State, also known as ISIS, and the country has been in a state of emergency since November.