France is "fully committed to fighting the scourge (of terrorism), which can strike anywhere," Hollande said, using the group's alternative name, Daesh.
He called for more cooperation between governments, police, judiciaries, and intelligence services in the global crackdown on radicalization and terror financing. "We must use technology against those who look to use technology to destroy our society."
He also urged for a rejection of hate speech. "When France was struck, I made sure that national cohesion was preserved because that's what terrorists want to attack, they want a division of society."
Elected to the nation's top job in 2012 and now due to give up his seat within the next few months, Hollande's administration has been marked by high unemployment, slow economic growth, contentious labor laws that triggered large street protests, and public relations mishaps, including his 2014 break-up with Valerie Trierweiler.
When asked about life after public office, the president said he wasn't planning on any private sector business activities and insisted that he would continue fighting for global cohesion.
Hollande also praised Singapore's openness to the world, innovation, ability to leverage its strategic geographic location and smart city solutions. France is Singapore's second-largest trading partner in the E.U., while the Southeast Asian nation is home to more than 1,800 French businesses.