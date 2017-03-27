What do Trump and Greece’s Tsipras have in common?

At first glance, the two politicians seem worlds apart: firebrand businessman turned political upstart U.S. President Donald Trump, and left wing Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, elected in 2015 to turn his country's troubled, debt-ridden economy around.

But for one strategist CNBC spoke to, the trajectories of both politicians are more similar than one might think.

This "goes back to this issue of populism," Vasileios Gkionakis, head of global FX strategy at UniCreditBank, told CNBC's Squawk Box Monday.

"For populism to be able to gain acceptance, spread and potentially govern, you actually need a lot of hearsay," he reasoned. Certain politicians rely on pulling "claims out of thin air, without really having the numbers to back them up," a process which he related to Tsipras' election amid the Greek debt crisis.