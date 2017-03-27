VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's what interns earn at 15 major companies

With summer internships right around the corner, students are pulling out all the stops to land their dream job.

Take Jake Sirianni, who supplemented his application to intern for NBC's "The Tonight Show" with an original rap video explaining why he would be a good fit. "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon was impressed by the video and personally responded to Sirianni with good news.

Fallon also confirmed that the internship he's offering is paid. While Sirianni probably won't be bringing home big bucks — Glassdoor reports that NBCUniversal interns make about $10 an hour — there are some lucrative options out there for students, primarily in the tech industry.

According to a recent poll, Facebook can pay interns up to $8,000 a month, while Snapchat has offered interns as much as $9,000 a month.

The poll was conducted by Jesse Collins, a student at Purdue University who will be working for Seattle-based start-up Curalate post graduation. Collins asked nearly 600 new graduates and interns about offers received for start dates in 2017. He got 290 responses from new grads and 298 from interns.

Collins provided CNBC with the full data set, which we've used below to highlight the salary and housing stipend per month that interns can earn at 15 major companies.

Amazon

Salary per month: $7,600

Housing stipend per month: $2,500

Apple

Salary per month: $6,600

Housing stipend per month: $1,000

Bank of America

Salary per month: $5,700

Housing stipend per month: $2,500

Bloomberg

Salary per month: $6,900

Housing stipend per month: $1,700

Facebook

Salary per month: $8,000

Housing stipend per month: $1,000

Goldman Sachs

Salary per month: $7,100

Housing stipend per month: $1,500

Google

Salary per month: $6,600

Housing stipend per month: $3,000

LinkedIn

Salary per month: $7,800

Housing stipend per month: N/A

Microsoft

Salary per month: $7,200

Housing stipend per month: $1,300

Palantir

Salary per month: $7,500

Housing stipend per month: N/A

Pinterest

Salary per month: $9,000

Housing stipend per month: $3,000

Snapchat

Salary per month: $9,000

Housing stipend per month: $1,500

Twitter

Salary per month: $6,500

Housing stipend per month: $2,000

Uber

Salary per month: $7,500

Housing stipend per month: $1,000

Yelp

Salary per month: $7,600

Housing stipend per month: $1,500

This is an update of a previously published article: Here's how much interns will make at companies like Facebook and Google in 2017

