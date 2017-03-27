Here's what interns earn at 15 major companies

Fallon also confirmed that the internship he's offering is paid. While Sirianni probably won't be bringing home big bucks — Glassdoor reports that NBCUniversal interns make about $10 an hour — there are some lucrative options out there for students, primarily in the tech industry.

According to a recent poll, Facebook can pay interns up to $8,000 a month, while Snapchat has offered interns as much as $9,000 a month.

The poll was conducted by Jesse Collins, a student at Purdue University who will be working for Seattle-based start-up Curalate post graduation. Collins asked nearly 600 new graduates and interns about offers received for start dates in 2017. He got 290 responses from new grads and 298 from interns.

Collins provided CNBC with the full data set, which we've used below to highlight the salary and housing stipend per month that interns can earn at 15 major companies.

Amazon

Salary per month: $7,600

Housing stipend per month: $2,500