    ×

    Technology

    Amazon Prime members can soon buy groceries from their phones, and have them delivered to their cars

    Amazon Prime members now have another benefit to look forward to: a drive-up grocery store.

    Amazon on Tuesday announced AmazonFresh Pickup, a drive-in-type grocery store for Prime members. It's a location that lets users shop online, reserve a time to pick up the groceries and have them loaded into their car at the store.

    Customers can buy meats, fresh produce, bread and dairy at the stores, Amazon said. Prime members get free, unlimited pick-up orders, and AmazonFresh members can have orders ready as soon as 15 minutes after they are placed.

    Still, like many of Amazon's retail experiments, AmazonFresh Pickup is just open to Amazon employees at the moment. Tech blogs like GeekWire had anticipated AmazonFresh Pickup's launch, based on permit filings.

    AmazonFresh Pickup is one of Amazon's many forays into more brick-and-mortar locations. The company may also be considering a furniture and home appliance showroom, according to The New York Times.

    But the e-commerce giant is still learning when it comes to in-person shopping. The AmazonGo convenience stores — a cashierless concept Amazon was testing — may be delayed, according to a Wall Street Journal report this week.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AMZN
    ---