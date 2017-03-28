Amazon Prime members can soon buy groceries from their phones, and have them delivered to their cars

Amazon Prime members now have another benefit to look forward to: a drive-up grocery store.

Amazon on Tuesday announced AmazonFresh Pickup, a drive-in-type grocery store for Prime members. It's a location that lets users shop online, reserve a time to pick up the groceries and have them loaded into their car at the store.

Customers can buy meats, fresh produce, bread and dairy at the stores, Amazon said. Prime members get free, unlimited pick-up orders, and AmazonFresh members can have orders ready as soon as 15 minutes after they are placed.