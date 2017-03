Specifically, those rules would require advisory firms to develop a written program to deter bad actors from using advisors to launder money to finance illicit activities.

Further, investment advisory firms would have to file currency transaction reports when they receive more than $10,000 in cash and negotiable instruments, as do banks. They will also have to retain records on where the funds went.

Though banks and broker-dealers are already subject to similar rules, the measure would cover investment advisors, as well as advisors overseeing certain hedge funds and private equity funds.

Whether that will happen, however, remains a question.

"What I'm concerned about is whether there will be an appetite for adopting new regulations with this new administration," said Amy Lynch, president of FrontLine Compliance, a consultancy in Rockville, Maryland.