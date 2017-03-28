Are you happy at your job? If you're like more than half of Americans, you're not fully satisfied with your job. That statistic may sound pretty abysmal, but that's the highest job satisfaction has been in more than a decade.

But it begs the question: Why are so many people unhappy at work?

It shouldn't surprise you to learn that an increase in happiness is correlated with an increase in productivity (up to 12 percent, according to one study), and that your job satisfaction could even impact your health later in life, increasing or reducing your risk for chronic health conditions.

But what is it that makes you happy at work? Does it boil down to having a more positive attitude? Is it finding your "one true calling"? Or is it merely the result of luck?