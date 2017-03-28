Being happy at work starts at home
According to a recent study by Oregon University, a happy home life can result in an increase in immersion and productivity, leading to a happier work life. Specifically, they found that workers with an active sex life reported higher levels of engagement and satisfaction than those with strained relationships or other stressors at home.
As much as we try to separate our personal and professional lives, there's no denying tha there's a correlation here. Failing to address your satisfaction in one area can cause a self-perpetuating spiral; dissatisfaction at home leads to dissatisfaction at work, which leads to even more stress at home, and so on.
So, what about finding your passion?
Do you need to follow your bliss to be satisfied with your work? The answer is a resounding "no." Ben Horowitz's commencement address to Columbia University in 2015 illustrates some of the main issues with this idea. Namely, passions are hard to prioritize, they tend to evolve over time (especially when you're working on them for 40 or more hours a week), it leads to self-centeredness, and your passions don't necessarily reflect what you're good at—or what's in demand.
What's even more important is that the overall appeal or industry of your work doesn't appear to modulate your satisfaction with that work—instead, it's factors like income, work-life balance, and autonomy that lead to satisfaction.
Six ways to be happier at work, starting this week
Do you want to be happier in your career? These are the key points you need to walk away with:
- Prioritize your personal life. Commit to finding happiness in your personal life, and preserve it with a healthy work-life balance.
- Seek higher income. Ask for a raise, get a promotion, or find another line of work (at least until you're making $83,000 a year)
- Accept and seek new challenges. Do something new in your job every day, and force yourself to learn new skills.
- Demand autonomy. Set your own standards—if you can't, work up the ladder until you can.
- Find safety and stability. Your health and job security are important.
- Be social. Find a job with coworkers you relate to—or work harder to build relationships with the ones you have.
There's no surefire recipe for happiness in any career, but if you can follow these tips and look for work that accommodates them, the science almost guarantees you'll feel happier.
This article originally appeared on NBC News.
Jayson DeMers is the founder & CEO of AudienceBloom, a Seattle-based content marketing & social media agency. You can contact him on LinkedIn or Twitter.