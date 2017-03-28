The film continues with Grey historian Mary Ghiorsi explaining: "There were no Jewish agencies and there were no Jewish people in advertising, it was a business conducted by white men on golf courses, at country clubs that Larry (Valenstein) and Arthur (Fatt) did not have access to."

"Lawrence Valenstein and Arthur C. Fatt are names that could cost you business, so you call it Grey, the color of the wallpaper in your office," the voiceover says.

The agency is now using its founders' names in a "commitment to diversity and openness."

A stand against hate

"Recent events, from rising instances of hate crime and terror attacks in London to the triggering of Article 50, have sent shivers through our society and businesses, but it should also inspire a collective and determined attitude that our country and our companies will not change for the worse," said Leo Rayman, the agency's chief executive, in an emailed statement. Britain saw a rise in racial tension just after the Brexit vote last June.

The video also includes footage of a Black Lives Matter demonstration and President Donald Trump chanting "Build that wall," at a rally, as the voiceover continues: "Discrimination and the inevitable sting of fear and hate it brings should be banished to history, but somehow, history is repeating itself."

Trump has recently denounced anti-Semitism and racism, telling a White House press conference that he is the "least anti-Semitic person that you've ever seen in your entire life," in February, in response to a question about threats to Jewish centers in the U.S.

The Valenstein and Fatt video voiceover continues: "So to honor our founders, we're making a statement against intolerance and prejudice, by doing what Lawrence and Arthur couldn't back in 1917. We're putting their names on our door. A symbol of where we're from, how far we've come and how much there is still left to be done."