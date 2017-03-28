Uber releases its first diversity report — and it looks like pretty much every other tech company

Under immense pressure, Uber has finally released its first diversity report.

All in all, Uber looks like a lot of other tech companies: mostly white and Asian and mostly male.

CEO Travis Kalanick admits the company has been "too slow in publishing our numbers" and that, "the best way to demonstrate our commitment to change is through transparency."

The company is in a defensive position after a wave bad publicity over the last month, starting with allegations of sexism and harassment by a former Uber engineer and other anonymous employees speaking to The New York Times. The incidents sparked a companywide investigation led by board member Arianna Huffington and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

Here's the breakdown by gender.

36 percent of Uber's overall workforce is women.



15 percent of technical roles, including engineers, are held by women. While low, that's about in line with the percentage of women in technical roles in the most recent reports from Facebook (17 percent), Google (19 percent) and Twitter (15 percent).



22 percent of leadership roles are held by women.

Uber also provided a breakdown by race.

Overall, white workers have the biggest representation overall with 50 percent, followed by Asians at 31 percent and blacks at 9 percent.

For technical roles, Asians make up 48 percent, whites 46 percent and all other races less than 3 percent each

When it comes to leadership roles, 77 percent is white, 20 percent Asian.

With the report, we now have an idea what diversity currently looks like at Uber — and, importantly, numbers to reference as Uber embarks on overhauling its corporate culture and a hiring strategy to be more inclusive.

The ride-hailing company also noted that 15 percent of its employees in the United States is on work visas.

With the release of the report, Uber is also committing $3 million over the next three years to support organizations working to bring more women and underrepresented groups into tech.