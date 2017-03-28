Venezuela's latest effort to curb its economic free fall is one it's tried before, and it will probably yield the same results.

President Nicolas Maduro announced Monday night that his oil-exporting nation will put a new currency exchange rate in place next week. The new rate will replace the Dicom exchange rate, one of Venezuela's two official rates.

The problem is that nobody pays attention to the official exchange rate in Venezuela, a country wracked by inflation and whose people survive by buying food and other necessary items mostly on the black market.