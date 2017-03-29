E-commerce giant Amazon is shutting down its Quidsi unit, the parent company of sites like Diapers.com and Soap.com, after it failed to reach profitability, the company said Wednesday.

Amazon bought Quidsi in 2010 for around $500 million in cash, according to a press release. The packaged deal came with other sites such as Wag.com (pets), BeautyBar.com (luxury beauty), Yoyo.com (toys) and Casa.com (home goods). News of Amazon's decision to close this unit was first reported by Bloomberg on Wednesday.

"We have worked extremely hard for the past seven years to get Quidsi to be profitable, and unfortunately we have not been able to do so," an Amazon spokeswoman told CNBC in a statement. "Quidsi has great brand expertise and they will continue to offer selection on Amazon.com; the software development team will focus on building technology for AmazonFresh."

