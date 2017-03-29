Here's why Brexit Britain might be unable to reach a deal with the EU in two years

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May pulled the Brexit trigger on Wednesday and kick-started a two-year countdown for Britain's departure from the European Union though Britain's former Deputy Prime Minister argued there was "absolutely no way" the U.K. could secure everything in such a narrow timeframe.

A handwritten letter notifying the U.K.'s intention to leave the EU was delivered to European Council President Donald Tusk on Wednesday.

May's letter on behalf of the U.K. government signifies a two-year withdrawal process in which midnight March 29, 2019 has officially become the deadline for Britain and the EU to agree on a divorce deal.

"(As well as a divorce deal) you then negotiate the most complex free trade agreement that probably the developed world has ever seen, you have to negotiate new crime fighting arrangements, new arrangements on the environment, you have to negotiate with over 50 other countries with whom we have trade relations by way of our membership to the EU and… and on top of that, you have to have it all ratified not only by (Westminster) but by 27 parliaments and possibly some regional parliaments across the EU," Nick Clegg, former deputy prime minister, told CNBC outside Westminster on Wednesday.