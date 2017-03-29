President Donald Trump's approval rating has dipped again to a new low, much lower than recent presidents tracked at this point in their first terms, according to Gallup.

Trump's approval slid to 35 percent as of Tuesday, according to Gallup's three-day rolling average, down from 36 percent on the previous day. His disapproval jumped from 56 percent to 59 percent in the same span.

Presidents going back to Jimmy Carter all had approval ratings of 53 percent or higher at roughly the same point in their first terms as tracked by Gallup. Trump's reading first touched 36 percent after Republicans' attempt to replace the Affordable Care Act failed in dramatic fashion.



It currently sits below President Barack Obama's lowest approval of 38 percent and President Bill Clinton's worst reading of 37 percent. The two Presidents Bush, Carter, Nixon and Truman all had approval ratings lower than 35 percent at least once, according to Gallup.

Approval ratings are often volatile, and Trump's could rise in the near future. Still, voters widely disliked him during the 2016 election and he entered office as one of the most unpopular presidents in recent memory.

It is unclear how the sagging approval will affect Trump moving forward. While he won last year's electoral vote as a widely disliked candidate, he competed against another unpopular choice in Hillary Clinton.

The Gallup results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points and are based on telephone interviews with about 1,500 adults nationally.



Watch: Spending deal in the works?