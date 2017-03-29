Watch: Senate Intelligence leaders Burr and Warner talk about ongoing Russia investigation

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



The bipartisan leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee speak Wednesday about their ongoing investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The statements from Republican Chairman Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina and Democratic Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia follow commitments from several associates of President Donald Trump to testify on possible ties to Moscow.

The Senate committee plans to question Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner about his contacts with Russian officials, NBC News reported this week. Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and associates Carter Page and Roger Stone have also volunteered to testify, according to NBC.

It is not yet clear how or when they will do so.