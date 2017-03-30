Chinese tech firm LeEco’s $2 billion acquisition of Vizio stalled

Chinese tech firm LeEco's $2 billion acquisition of Vizio is delayed, according to local media reports.
The deal with Vizio, a major television maker based in the U.S., was first announced last July, and would have turned LeEco into one of the world's biggest suppliers of TVs.
Beijing-based LeEco, which dabbles in everything from movies to cars, has had a dizzying journey to the top. But its fast rise is now faltering, and the stalled Vizio deal is the latest crack to appear, marking yet another botched foreign acquisition as the Chinese government has tightened capital controls.
LeEco had been busy expanding rapidly, launching its smartphones in India, developing a smartbike, and even opening a pop-up store in Los Angeles. But the company's woes have been slowly building.