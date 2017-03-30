Crayola is kicking the dandelion crayon out of its crayon box, the company disclosed via Twitter on Thursday, a day ahead of National Crayon Day.

The arts and crafts company said that the dark yellow crayon will be retired from its 24-pack and replaced with a new shade. Crayola is slated to reveal the color via a Facebook live stream on Friday at 8:45 a.m. ET.

This isn't the first time that Crayola has retired a crayon color. In 1990 the company retired eight colors: maize, lemon yellow, blue gray, raw umber, green blue, orange red, orange yellow, and violet blue.

These colors were replaced by vivid tangerine, jungle green, cerulean, fuchsia, dandelion, teal blue, royal purple, and wild strawberry.

In 2003, as part of Crayola's centennial celebration, the company retired blizzard blue, magic mint, mulberry, and teal blue. In a vote by consumers, burnt sienna was saved from retirement.

The colors were replaced with inchworm, mango tango, wild blue yonder, and jazzberry jam.