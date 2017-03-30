Putin says Russia never interfered in US elections: 'Read my lips, no'

Earlier this month, James Comey, the director of the FBI, confirmed that it has launched an investigation into Russia's influence on the 2016 U.S. election, including any links between Moscow and Trump campaign officials.

The investigation began in July, several months ahead of the election, but Comey could not give details. In January, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report accusing Russia of meddling in the elections.

"We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election. Russia's goals were to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Secretary (Hillary) Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump," the report said, adding that intelligence agencies have "high confidence" in that assessment.

Trump has denied colluding with Russia and said the Democrats "made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign."

There are also similar probes from the Senate Intelligence Committee and the House Intelligence Committee.

Putin denied that Russia meddled in the U.S. elections. Putin quoted George Bush Sr., who at the Republican National Convention in 1988 said, "read my lips, no new taxes". When asked if Russia had interfered, Putin said, "Read my lips, no," in response.

