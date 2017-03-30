    ×

    Despite blunder, PWC to continue work for Oscars but without cellphones

    Accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) will continue to work for the Oscars, in spite of an envelope mix-up at the awards ceremony that saw La La Land temporarily given the Best Picture statuette rather than Moonlight.

    In a letter to members shown to Reuters, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said that PwC had made a "presentation of revised protocols and ambitious controls," following the mistake.

    She added that the Academy had been "unsparing in our assessment that the mistake made by representatives of the firm was unacceptable."

    Mobile phones and other devices will have to be handed over before accountants go backstage, Boone Isaacs said.

    Jordan Horowitz, producer of the movie "La La Land," was forced to acknowledge the major error last night. Moonlight wins the Best Picture Oscar after a mishap that named La La Land the winner at the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

    Actors Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty were handed the wrong category envelope at the ceremony last month, with the card inside saying: "Emma Stone, La La Land." Dunaway then announced that La La Land had won Best Picture, and after three speeches by the film's production team, producer Jordan Horowitz explained the mistake, and held up the correct card, showing that Moonlight had in fact won.

    PwC, which has overseen the Oscars ballot for 83 years, has previously apologized for the mix-up. U.S. board chairman Brian Cullinan and tax partner Martha Ruiz have led ballot-counting for the Oscars for the past few years, and PwC chair Bob Moritz told CNBC that he knew it had "a challenge" as he watched the ceremony at home.

    The Academy and PwC did not respond to a request for comment when contacted by CNBC.

