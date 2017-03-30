The smartest way to use your tax refund

It's no surprise that debt is a focus: At the end of 2016, the average household carrying debt owed $134,643, according to a NerdWallet analysis of Federal Reserve data. That includes an average $16,748 among households with credit card debt, and $49,905 among student loan borrowers.

The average income tax refund — $2,860 for tax year 2015, according to the Internal Revenue Service — could be a big help in staying on top of those bills.

"Paying down debt should be your number one priority," said Odysseas Papadimitriou, chief executive of comparison site WalletHub.com.

But which debt? Make a list of what you owe, detailing balances and interest rates. Then pick a strategy.

Some consumers prefer to focus the highest-rate debt first; others knock out the smallest balance first, said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.com. The former saves you more in interest, while the latter can free up money in your budget to roll into paying down other debts.

Factor in any interest-free balance transfer or other promotional offers, and when they end, said Papadimitriou. Although that's technically your lowest-rate debt, it may be a more pressing priority if you'll soon have a much higher rate.

"In reality you may have paid off the wrong credit card," he said.