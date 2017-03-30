Tony Robbins says this daily habit makes him successful

Tony Robbins won't be jumping on the meditation craze any time soon.

"I'm not much of a meditate-er," Robbins tells CNBC. "Trying not to think doesn't work too well for me."

Instead, the energetic entrepreneur and bestselling author engages in a series of mindfulness and breathing exercises that he says "prime" him to be more grateful throughout the day.

Simply put, "priming" is the concept that experiences, no matter how seemingly inconsequential, impact our perceptions of the world around us. Robbins cites the example of a study in which individuals were asked by a stranger to very briefly hold a cup of either hot coffee or iced coffee.

The bulk of those who received the hot beverage found the other person to be warm and caring, while a majority of those who held the cold beverage found the other person aloof.

