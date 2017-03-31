I tried an ex-Google career coach's visual trick for figuring out what to do with your life

Jenny Blake, a former career coach at Google, knows how to help people find happiness at work.

She's personally helped more than 1,000 people improve their work lives. One of the top strategies she recommends is to create a "mind map," or a visual diagram of your interests and goals.

Drawing one doesn't take long and could help you determine whether a new project, hobby or career change might make you happier and more successful, Blake says.

"My favorite way to brainstorm creatively, whether it's about values or setting goals for the new year, is through mind maps," Blake tells CNBC.

To make one, draw spokes with different themes that are important to you. For example, your spokes could be business, personal life, health and fitness, fun or skill building. From each of those themes, draw additional spokes connecting them to ways you want to improve or experiment in that area.

I made my own mind map, and here's what happened: