Crayola ditches dandelion to add new blue crayon to box

Crayola is adding a new color to its crayon box, but the company is keeping the shade and name under wraps until May.

On Friday, the company revealed via Facebook that a new crayon in the "blue family" will be joining its 24-pack of crayons. It did not disclose the new addition's hue, but said that fans of the brand would be invited to help name it.

Crayola retired the dandelion crayon on Thursday, a day before National Crayon Day. The arts and crafts company, which is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, said that the dark yellow crayon will be sticking around for a bit before it disappears into the Crayola vault. The company has not disclosed the exact date that dandelion will be phased out.

This is not the first time that Crayola has retired a crayon color. In 1990, the company retired eight colors: maize, lemon yellow, blue gray, raw umber, green blue, orange red, orange yellow and violet blue.

These colors were replaced by vivid tangerine, jungle green, cerulean, fuchsia, dandelion, teal blue, royal purple and wild strawberry.

In 2003, as part of Crayola's centennial celebration, the company retired blizzard blue, magic mint, mulberry and teal blue. Consumers voted to save burnt sienna from retirement. Crayola replaced the colors with inchworm, mango tango, wild blue yonder, and jazzberry jam.