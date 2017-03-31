Use your tax refund to get a grip on credit card debt

"Part of what you have to focus on is how did I get there and how do I keep it from happening again?"

The average income tax refund — $2,860 for tax year 2015, according to the Internal Revenue Service — could be a big help in staying on top of those bills.

"Paying down debt should be your No. 1 priority," said Odysseas Papadimitriou, chief executive of comparison site WalletHub.com.

More from Your Money Your Future:

NBA's Draymond Green: I blew $21,000 in one night

Free ride? More like, 'taken for a ride'

Here are the top 10 cities for early retirees

To determine which credit card balance should take priority, make a list of what you owe, detailing balances and interest rates. Then pick a strategy.

Some consumers prefer to focus the highest-rate debt first (aka, the avalanche method); others knock out the smallest balance first (aka the snowball method), said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. The former saves you more in interest, while the latter can free up money in your budget to roll into paying down other debts.