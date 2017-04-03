Panera shares surge on report of possible sale

Trading in shares of Panera Bread was halted briefly for volatility on Monday after a report surfaced that the restaurant chain was exploring a possible sale and was receiving takeover interest.

Panera is working with advisors to look over strategic options, according to sources close to Panera cited by Bloomberg.

Shares jumped more than 7 percent before trading was halted. After trading resumed, Panera's stock surged to an all-time high of $292.42, and was now trading up nearly 8 percent. With these gains, Panera is on pace to have its best daily performance since April 16, 2015, when it gained 11.6 percent.

When reached by CNBC, Chief Financial Officer Michael Bufano said: "As a matter of policy, we never comment on rumors or speculation."

Panera's fast casual business has grown steadily, with its stock up more than 34 percent over the last year. Since January, the stock has risen more than 39 percent.

The restaurant has made a name for itself as a healthy brand, ditching all artificial additives and preservatives in its foods and, most recently, posting caloric and sugar information about its soft drinks.

The menu revamp has been a major part of CEO Ron Shaich's return to the chain in 2012. Shaich left the company in May of 2010. The CEO told CNBC last week he has no plans to retire.

If Panera is in talks to be acquired, it could become the fourth major restaurant chain to be purchased this year. Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King and Tim Hortons, completed its $1.8 billion purchase of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen last week. Darden Restaurants, which owns chains like Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, recently disclosed that it plans to buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million; and Oak Hill Capital Partners is slated to acquire Checkers Drive-In in a $525 million deal.