Chinese want to make sure Xi dodges 'embarrassments' with the impulsive Donald Trump

When Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump convene in Palm Beach, Florida, this week, don't expect any intimate, behind-the-scenes moments.
While there's no shortage of weighty issues to occupy the two leaders during their first-ever meeting April 6-7, public attention has shifted more toward diplomatic
The former reality television star's body language has been closely analyzed after he held Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's hand for around 19 seconds, causing the Japanese leader to grit his teeth and roll his eyes. He also appeared to refuse German Chancellor Angela Merkel's hand during her visit to the Oval office last month.
To prevent any situation that could slight Xi, the Chinese will have made clear demands about how physical interactions should take place during the two-day visit, said Chong Ja Ian, an assistant professor at