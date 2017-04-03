Chinese want to make sure Xi dodges 'embarrassments' with the impulsive Donald Trump

When Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump convene in Palm Beach, Florida, this week, don't expect any intimate, behind-the-scenes moments.

While there's no shortage of weighty issues to occupy the two leaders during their first-ever meeting April 6-7, public attention has shifted more toward diplomatic etiquette — such as Trump's handshake. And Xi's handlers are expected to restrict the number of public appearances in order to avoid potential snags and safeguard against Trump's impulsive nature, strategists said.

The former reality television star's body language has been closely analyzed after he held Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's hand for around 19 seconds, causing the Japanese leader to grit his teeth and roll his eyes. He also appeared to refuse German Chancellor Angela Merkel's hand during her visit to the Oval office last month.