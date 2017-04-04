20 high-paying jobs that make grad school worth it

The decision to pursue a master's or doctorate degree is a significant one.

Tuition and fees can translate into high student debt that could take longer to pay off than you think. But on the other hand, it could yield a well-paying job that makes the investment worth it.

Which jobs are worth that investment? To help answer that question, loan comparison site Finder.com looked at the highest-paying jobs that require a professional degree and calculated which leave individuals with the greatest income, after education costs and student loan repayment.

To compile the report, Finder.com chose the professions that made LinkedIn's 2017 highest-paying jobs list. Researchers calculated the average amount it would cost a professional to pay for the education associated with the job, as well as how much it would cost to pay off their student loans.

They used average tuition costs and a typical student loan repayment term of 10 years, with an interest rate of 3.76 percent for an undergraduate degree, and 4.53 percent for a graduate degree.

To determine which profession has the best value, they used LinkedIn's salary data and multiplied it over 10 years, the same time it would take to pay off all costs associated with the degree. They then subtracted the total costs of paying off the student loan.

Here are 15 jobs that make grad school's price-tag worth it:

20. Podiatrist

Net earnings for 10 years after loan repayment: $777,369

Median base salary: $150,000

Total cost of student loan: $302,631